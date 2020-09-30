Congress should overcome current partisan bickering and move forward a fiscally responsible package, including but not limited to, support for unemployment insurance programs, small business loan expansions and flexibility -- specifically for the agriculture and ethanol industries, child care assistance and support for schools, and funds for hospitals and vaccine-related measures, as well as access to health insurance coverage for anyone who needs it, specifically by reopening the health insurance marketplace. Stronger fraud and abuse protections should be included.

What specifically would you like to accomplish for your congressional district in the coming two-year term?

As your congresswoman, I’ll make your health care more affordable and accessible, especially for those of you with pre-existing conditions like diabetes or asthma by championing health insurance subsidies and protecting health insurance access. I’ll take on the drug companies to lower the cost of your prescription drugs. I’ll make sure you can get care when you need it by protecting critical access hospitals. I’ll address health care concerns related to the pandemic, especially for nursing facilities and essential workers.

What is your reaction to growing civil unrest and street demonstrations, equal rights demands, calls for police reform?