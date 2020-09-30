Age: 41
Bolz, who is completing her eighth year as a state senator, says she has worked with both Republicans and Democrats in the nonpartisan Legislature to "deliver a balanced budget that reflects Nebraska's priorities" as a member of the Appropriations Committee. Bolz is a trained social worker, assisting families and individuals with disabilities.
How would you assess the performance of the Trump administration?
Your health care is my priority. I oppose the administration’s efforts to roll back health care access. Additionally, one quality I think is important for the president of the United States is the ability to bring the political parties together for the good of all Americans, and I think President Trump has fallen short in building bipartisan solutions for health care, trade and infrastructure.
What steps should the House take to continue to deal with the coronavirus pandemic?
Congress should overcome current partisan bickering and move forward a fiscally responsible package, including but not limited to, support for unemployment insurance programs, small business loan expansions and flexibility -- specifically for the agriculture and ethanol industries, child care assistance and support for schools, and funds for hospitals and vaccine-related measures, as well as access to health insurance coverage for anyone who needs it, specifically by reopening the health insurance marketplace. Stronger fraud and abuse protections should be included.
What specifically would you like to accomplish for your congressional district in the coming two-year term?
As your congresswoman, I’ll make your health care more affordable and accessible, especially for those of you with pre-existing conditions like diabetes or asthma by championing health insurance subsidies and protecting health insurance access. I’ll take on the drug companies to lower the cost of your prescription drugs. I’ll make sure you can get care when you need it by protecting critical access hospitals. I’ll address health care concerns related to the pandemic, especially for nursing facilities and essential workers.
What is your reaction to growing civil unrest and street demonstrations, equal rights demands, calls for police reform?
I attended the post-protest clean up in Lincoln and I was at the Malone Center event to address community solutions. I think being present and working with stakeholders like police officers, leaders from diverse backgrounds and young people is essential. Multiple strategies are needed, including but not limited to training for law enforcement, violence prevention programs and addressing equality through voting rights and access to education. I support the Voting Rights Advancement Act. Congressman Fortenberry voted against it.
Are there issues on which you disagree with your political party and, if so, would you identify them?
* I will promote a public health insurance option for people who need it, but I won’t force Nebraskans off of their health insurance. I do not support "Medicare for All."
* I support funding needed resources for training, prevention and community-based policing. I don’t support defunding the police.
* I am proud of crafting eight balanced budgets on the Nebraska Legislature’s Appropriations Committee and of our work to reduce property taxes. Neither party is acting in a fiscally responsible manner.
Are you supportive of ongoing administrative changes at the U.S. Postal Service and why or why not?
The U.S. Postal Service is essential for Nebraskans, such as veterans who access prescription medications through the mail and businesses that count on the USPS for supplies -- especially in rural areas. I disagree with administrative changes to undermine the USPS and with Congressman Fortenberry’s vote to place financial burdens on the USPS to pre-fund benefits in a manner not expected from other agencies. I’ll champion the USPS by fixing these unnecessary restrictions and allowing the USPS to innovate.
Are you concerned about increased mail voting in the November election and why or why not?
Voting by mail is safe and secure and I agree with Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen that an early ballot request for a mail-in ballot is a good choice for those with concerns about voting in person as we continue to work to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Why are you running and what do you want to accomplish in office?
I care about my neighbors and my community. Nebraskans deserve an independent-minded leader that you can trust to put your health care and economic stability first. Health care and jobs are the focus of the nation in response to COVID-19 and these two issues have always been my priorities.
That's why in the Unicameral I worked with Republicans, Democrats and independents to get things done for Nebraskans. You can count on me to do the same as your congresswoman.
