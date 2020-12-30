Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center to host first event since the pandemic’s start

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The T-Mobile Center, which has been shuttered since the abrupt cancellation of the Big 12 basketball tournament in March, will open its doors in late January with Disney on Ice performances.

The venue, previously called Sprint Center, announced a run of more than a dozen “Dream Big” shows slated for late January and early February. Officials say those shows kick off an aggressive schedule of events at the downtown venue as performers look to get back on tour in 2021.

Capacity will be reduced and all guests must purchase tickets in “seating pods,” which are spaced apart and cannot be divided into separate tickets. Guests are required to wear face coverings “unless otherwise exempted by law,” according to the production’s website.

Officials hope the Disney performances will kick off a busy year at the venue that has gone 10 months without spectators.

“The booking calendar looks very aggressive,” said Shani Tate Ross, vice president of sales and marketing at the venue. “Everyone across the country is basically in the same boat as we look for events to return. So we are very excited for 2021.”