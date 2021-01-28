 Skip to main content
K Barret Pickering (Sept. 22, 2020)
  • Updated
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11, 16

Nebraska kicker Barret Pickering (32) kicks the ball on Nov. 16, 2019, at Memorial Stadium.

Won the placekicking job as a true freshman and did a nice job, highlighted by a 3-for-3 outing in a Senior Day win against Michigan State. He missed the 2019 season with injuries, though, and medically retired after the season before showing up in the portal later.

