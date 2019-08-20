For more than a year, the taxpayer-funded insurance pool covering nearly 170 political subdivisions in Nebraska has been at the center of a power struggle between dueling boards of directors. one comprised solely of appointees and the other elected from its membership.
Last week, however, a Lancaster County District Court judge ousted all 9 people from the appointed board, whom had acted in recent years to change how members were chosen for the board and to turn the public League Association of Risk Management into a private entity.
In an Aug. 15 order, Judge Jodi Nelson ruled the purported board members violated the interlocal agreement the pool, best known as LARM, had with its member cities, towns, and district boards for natural resources, sanitation improvement and economic development.
Writing those members were “unlawfully holding and exercising office," Nelson sided with Lynn Rex, executive director of the League of Nebraska Municipalities, as well as the cities of North Platte, Hickman and Ansley, who filed the lawsuit last year.
“Each of the (appointed board members) is hereby immediately ousted, removed, and excluded from office on the Board of Directors of the League Association of Risk Management, and has no actual or apparent authority over the same,” Nelson wrote.
The 9 individuals named in the lawsuit were each tapped to fill vacancies on the board and remained remained in office after their terms expired. According to court records, none could show having ever been elected or reappointed for a second term.
Chairman Gerald Solko, a former St. Paul councilman, Vice Chairman Lane Danielzuk, the city administrator for Gering, and Kimberly Neiman, at the time the village clerk for Pilger, were all appointed to the board in April 2013 for terms set to expire Dec. 31, 2015.
Also set to leave the board at the end of 2015 was Shannon Stuchlik, a former member of the Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District from Pierce, who was appointed to the LARM board in December 2013.
David Hunter, the general manager of the Auburn Board of Public Works, and Andrew Ward, a city councilman in Valentine, were appointed in February 2014 to serve until Dec. 31, 2016, but each remained on the board until Nelson ousted them this month.
Beth Bonderson, the village clerk of Hoskins, and Tomas "KC" Ortiz, the mayor of Syacuse, were appointed to the board in February 2015. Ortiz resigned in December 2017, and Waverly Mayor Michael Werner was appointed to fill his position, slated to end on Dec. 31, 2017, but Werner remained on the board until he, too, resigned in August 2018.
Finally, Vince Knight was appointed to the board in May 2015, more than two years before he would become eligible to become a director when he joined the board of the Stanton County Sanitation Improvement District 1, records show.
In finding each member in violation of the interlocal agreement governing LARM, Nelson effectively terminated one of the two boards who have made claim to governing the risk-sharing pool operating in Nebraska since 1989.
Rex said LARM's members and the League were pleased with the order, but declined to comment further.
The individuals will have the opportunity appeal, although it was unclear Wednesday if they plan to. Hunter, reached by phone earlier this week, said the now-former board members have not decided whether or not they will appeal Nelson’s order.
“Nobody has circled the wagons yet,” Hunter said. Other board members did not immediately return phone calls or emails seeking comment.
Dave Domina, an Omaha attorney representing the LARM board, said if an appeal is taken, it would not be about keeping those members in office, but instead about establishing a procedure for voting in a new board.
"Whether or not that is necessary remains under consideration," he wrote in an email.
While Nelson's ruling struck a decisive blow in favor of LARM's elected board, the civil war between the two competing factions of the risk pool, as detailed in publicly available records, meeting minutes, legislative hearings and court filings, appears far from over.
A long simmer
Rex, who serves as a non-voting member of the LARM board, and the cities of North Platte, Hickman and Ansley filed a second lawsuit to invalidate several changes the appointed board made to the pool's bylaws before it was dissolved.
Those changes, enacted at a March 2018 meeting, reaffirmed Solko and Danielzuk as officers even though both continued serving beyond the end of their terms.
The board also amended bylaws to remove the League of Nebraska Municipalities from any position of authority over the pool, and to once again eliminate the organization's annual meeting in favor of a new voting protocol that called for mail-in ballots and no last-minute nominations.
Domina, who helped develop the protocol, said it aimed to address a long simmering problem the appointed board members had with LARM: control by the League of Nebraska Municipalities.
“Historically, I understand that this problem started because proxy voting was being used and elections were being controlled by a handful of proxies given to one person who cast the votes to elect the Board,” Domina wrote in an email.
He said the members alleged those proxy votes were cast to elect board members favored by Rex, who through her position on the League of Nebraska Municipalities also serves as administrator of LARM.
LARM members who asked not to be identified while litigation continues, said the allegation that proxy votes were cast to candidates favored by Rex was not true.
Into a boil
The chaffing in how LARM chooses board members dates back years and involves several attempts to amend the organization's bylaws and interlocal agreement to do so -- with varying success.
When it was first formed by the League of Nebraska Municipalities in the late 1980s in response to an insurance crisis experienced by several towns and cities across the state, the interlocal agreement between LARM and its members stipulated 2% of the premiums collected would be paid to the League for administrative and managerial services.
But as the pool's membership grew, and the public entity became more independent, the board sought to break its relationship with the League.
Board members, including several appointed members ousted by Nelson last week, voted in December 2013 to amend LARM's bylaws and eliminate the election that took place at an annual meeting for members.
The board later cast votes to stop paying the 2% in premium payments to the League and to seek repayment of previous annual fees, even though the payment is outlined in the interlocal agreement.
Directors also unanimously approved a plan to file with the Nebraska Secretary of State to become a nonprofit, private entity.
Turning the pool into a nonprofit corporation concerned many LARM members across the state, though, raising fears about an end to an exemption allowing smaller towns to collect additional revenue above their property tax levy lid to pay the insurance premiums to the pool.
In Clay Center, for example, ending the exemption would have meant paying the $30,000 in annual revenues from the town's general fund, requiring city services to be scaled back.
LARM did not complete the necessary paperwork to become an entity separate from the League, however, and remains a public body.
Factional war
Meetings by both the appointed board and LARM's membership in early 2018 set the stage for what has become a war of factions within the pool.
At LARM's annual meeting in March, members elected a new 15-member board which has claimed oversight of the organization. That board, which refers to itself as the "Duly Elected Board," passed numerous resolutions calling on the members of the appointed board to resign their posts.
Earlier this year, LARM filed its own lawsuit to oust the elected board formed to perform oversight on it. That suit remains open in Lancaster County District Court.
Mike Nolan, who became LARM's executive director in 2008, declined to comment.
For the appointed board, a flubbed public meeting in February drew charges that the body had violated the Nebraska Open Meetings Act. The group held another meeting a month later to approve its voting protocol and other bylaw changes.
While each vote was approved unanimously, according to meeting minutes, the Nebraska Department of Insurance said the actions threatened the pool's status under state law.
"After review, the Department has determined that the Director must disapprove of the changes proposed in these bylaws," wrote Krystle Ledvina Garcia, the department's legal counsel, who added the bylaw changes violated several sections of LARM's interlocal agreement.
Bruce Ramge, Nebraska's director of insurance, told the Legislature's Banking, Commerce and Insurance Committee earlier this year the insurance department had not authority to regulate the pool under current state law.
A bill (LB573) by Lincoln Sen. Matt Hansen that would have blocked pool funds from being eligible to be paid to third parties like the League, and that would have given authority to manage elections to the pool's board of directors to the Secretary of State, were the wrong changes to make, Ramge told the committee.
Lawmakers should give the state to do more to regulate risk management pools like LARM, he said, which had been mired in in-fighting for more than two years.
"The department has determined that if the pool were a traditional insurer, the pool's activities would constitute unfair insurance trade practices toward its members," he said.