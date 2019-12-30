Joining in the community conversation

As a news outlet, we don't have an agenda.

We try present the facts, the reaction, the news as evenhandedly as possible. Readers may disagree how well we do it from time to time. But we play as straight down the middle as we can.

The one place we do have an agenda is our Opinion page. And in the coming days, we're going to tell you -- as we do every year -- exactly what that agenda is. It'll be five issues that we see as so important to our community that we intend to make sure they are part of the community conversation.

And that's where you, as members, come in. You're a really important part of the conversation, too. We hope you interact with us through letters to the editor and thoughtfully on Facebook and other social media platforms.

We are proud, on our Opinion page and everywhere else in the paper, to inform and enlighten readers. But we do an even better job when readers join the conversation.

Thanks for reading, and we wish you -- and our whole community -- a wonderful 2020.

