JOHN MEYERS
JOHN MEYERS

050921-owh-spo-boyssoccer-ar08.JPG

Omaha Skutt's John Meyers (10) passes the ball to teammate Will Tobaben (12) in a district game against Crete on May 8 in Omaha.

𝘿𝙚𝙛𝙚𝙣𝙙𝙚𝙧 /// 𝙊𝙢𝙖𝙝𝙖 𝙎𝙠𝙪𝙩𝙩 /// 𝙨𝙚𝙣𝙞𝙤𝙧

The details: He led an Omaha Skutt defense that had a Class B state-record 18 shutouts and set a school record for goals allowed (four) while winning the state championship. During the only loss of the season for Skutt, against Lincoln Southwest in a shootout, Meyers didn’t play due to illness. He’ll play soccer at Nebraska Wesleyan.

What he’s known for: “John is known as one of the best one-on-one defenders. He rarely gets beat and he keeps the back line organized and is constantly communicating with his teammates.” — Omaha Skutt coach Justin Zabawa

