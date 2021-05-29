JOHN MEYERS

𝘿𝙚𝙛𝙚𝙣𝙙𝙚𝙧 /// 𝙊𝙢𝙖𝙝𝙖 𝙎𝙠𝙪𝙩𝙩 /// 𝙨𝙚𝙣𝙞𝙤𝙧
The details: He led an Omaha Skutt defense that had a Class B state-record 18 shutouts and set a school record for goals allowed (four) while winning the state championship. During the only loss of the season for Skutt, against Lincoln Southwest in a shootout, Meyers didn’t play due to illness. He’ll play soccer at Nebraska Wesleyan.
What he’s known for: “John is known as one of the best one-on-one defenders. He rarely gets beat and he keeps the back line organized and is constantly communicating with his teammates.” — Omaha Skutt coach Justin Zabawa
