John Lewis, lion of civil rights and Congress, dies at 80
View Comments

John Lewis, lion of civil rights and Congress, dies at 80

  • Updated
John Lewis

Rep. John Lewis in a scene from "John Lewis: Good Trouble." 

 L. Kent Wolgamott

ATLANTA — John Lewis, a lion of the civil rights movement whose bloody beating by Alabama state troopers in 1965 helped galvanize opposition to racial segregation, and who went on to a long and celebrated career in Congress, died. He was 80.

Lewis' death was confirmed by a House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a statement Friday night.

Lewis was the last survivor of the Big Six civil rights activists, led by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. He was best known for leading 600 protesters in the 1965 Bloody Sunday march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama. Lewis was knocked to the ground and beaten by state troopers. Televised images forced the country's attention on racial oppression. A Democrat from Atlanta, he won his U.S. House seat in 1986.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Missing woman found near McCool Junction
Nebraska News

Missing woman found near McCool Junction

  • Updated

“She was incoherent and clearly showed signs that she had been out in the elements for nearly a week. She was badly disheveled, but she was alive and we are so incredibly grateful,” Sheriff Vrbka said.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News