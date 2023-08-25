He was born on November 16th, 1944, in the Village of Potamia, on the Island of Chios, Greece, to his parents, George and Sofia (Kontos) Kazas. He was a life-long member of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Lincoln. He arrived in the United States of America while working as a cook at the age of 16, on a cargo ship for the late shipping magnate Aristotle Onassis. He started working as a prep cook at the famous Copacabana restaurant and club in New York City. An opportunity presented itself in Dubuque, IA working for a relative. This is where he met and married the love of his life, Despina (Mrs. K) Kazas. They became restaurant owners in Cleveland, OH with the Best Steakhouses. Opportunity came knocking again and he became an owner of three Bonanza Steakhouses in Carroll, IA and Lincoln, NE. He grew tired of working for others in franchise ownership. John and Despina owned and operated Papa John's Greek Family Restaurant in downtown Lincoln for a couple of decades. Working side by side with Mrs. K, they raised six amazing children. His patrons affectionately knew him as "Papa John". He then helped his sons open The Parthenon Greek restaurant, which was open for a couple of decades. Many will also remember him from Farmer's Markets in Lincoln and Omaha for the past 35 years at which all of his sons, daughters, grandsons and granddaughters have helped, as well as at many fairs and festivals across the Midwest. He was a selfless man who would do anything for others, including strangers but more importantly for his family.