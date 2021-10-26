John Deere and Kellogg's workers are on strike. Could that lead to more strikes?

“All these things sort of combine to ... create a situation where in some instances where the scales are going to probably be tipped more in favor of the employee than they have been in recent history,” Masters said.

The specific pace of actions, however, has been dictated more by the expiration of labor contracts, he said, noting that these aren’t wildcat strikes or more general actions across industries. There have been more major strikes, those involving 1,000 workers or more, this year than last — 15 compared with 8 — but it trails 2018, with about 20 major strikes, Masters said.

“(2018) was considered to be in recent times a relatively active year in terms of strikes,” Masters said.

That was followed the next year by a nationwide strike against General Motors involving 48,000 UAW-represented workers.

For Jane McAlevey, a senior policy fellow at the University of California, Berkeley, organizer and author, the pandemic simply paused momentum that had been building in 2018. That was the year teachers striking in West Virginia over pay and health care costs led teachers in other states to launch similar actions.

The impact of the pandemic, however, has now also helped reenergize workers toward strikes as a tool against inequity, McAlevey said.