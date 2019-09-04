SmartSend Regional Territory Sales Manager - Remote Work Opportunity!

SmartSend is a division of Lee Enterprises, a leading provider of news and marketing across the nation. This text and email based technology is taking off and on the forefront of what small to midsize businesses are looking for to drive their return on investment. For this reason SmartSend is looking to hire experienced regional territory sales mangers in Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska, and Wisconsin.
What we are looking for:
- Proven sales experience with a track record of consistent closing
- Ability to work independently with a goal oriented focus
- Manage the day to day sales functions for your territory
- Building business plans, developing sales strategy and setting the direction for growth in your territory.
- Work closely with fulfillment staff to insure proper on boarding
- Report daily on sales progress and pipeline
- Hit monthly/weekly sales goals set forth by Business Development Manager
This high energy, fast paced position will reward the top candidates with:
- Attractive Base Salary
- Unlimited commission potential
- Flexible work schedule
- Flexible work week
- Job growth potential
- Detailed product training
Are you the candidate we are looking for? Submit your application today!