Sales Support Specialist

The Lincoln Journal Star has an immediate sales support opening for a qualified candidate to help drive sales efforts for our real estate products.
This full-time position will work to provide key support to our real estate sales consultants, production team and management team in providing service to customers and team members before, during and after a purchase. Primary responsibility of this role is the ownership and layout of Lincoln Living real estate magazine. This includes emailing ad proofs, completing contracts, ticketing ads, data entry, proof reading, content creation, generating proposals and other miscellaneous tasks as needed. This position will also be responsible for the following general duties to support the sales team: assisting with customer requests and complaints, answering phones, building relationships with advertisers, lead generation, working with sales reps to build revenue and handling classified revenue to support other teams as time permits.
Prior sales & support experience a plus. 40-hour work week Monday-Friday, with scheduling flexibility as business demands.
The right person should be detail-oriented, possess solid customer service skills and be able to complete projects with minimal supervision. Basic computer knowledge required including experience with Outlook, Word, Excel and PowerPoint, Adobe suite a plus.
The Lincoln Journal Star, a division of Lee Enterprises, offers a competitive salary, medical, dental, vision, life insurance benefits, vacation, sick, and holiday pay and 401K retirement plan.
To learn more about our company or to apply, please log on to: http://www.journalstar.com/workhere.
We are a drug-free workplace and all applicants considered for employment must pass a post-offer drug screen and background screening prior to commencing employment.
EOE