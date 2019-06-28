You are the owner of this article.
Full - Time

Regional Financial Service Associate

Accounting & Finance

  • Updated

Lee Enterprises is seeking a full-time professional to join our Regional Finance Center in Lincoln, NE as a Financial Service Associate.  Lee Enterprises is a leading provider of local news, information and advertising in 49 markets in 21 states.

Primary responsibilities are:

  • Financial Database Management including accurate rate and contract system set up
  • Reconciliation and verification of billing for numerous products
  • Report creation to assist Management in making financial decisions
  • Review, investigate, and correct errors and inconsistencies within multiple databases
  • Assist with period end financial close
  • Other duties as assigned

Our Lincoln Regional team specifically has operational/financial responsibility for media operations that reach more than 156,000 daily readers and serves more than 85 communities.

Qualifications:

  • Strong organizational skills to handle multiple detail-oriented tasks
  • Superior Microsoft Windows and Excel skills are a must
  • SQL database, pivot tables and queries skills are preferred
  • Ability to research, analyze and interpret Database information to assist Managers with accurate information
  • Must possess strong communication skills

We offer a competitive salary and benefits package including medical, dental, vision, life insurance benefits, vacation, sick, holiday pay and 401K retirement plan.  In addition, you will earn a rewarding work environment.

We are a drug-free workplace and all applicants considered for employment must pass a post-offer drug screen and background screening prior to commencing employment. EOE

Apply Details

