Regional Accounts Receivable Specialist

Lee Enterprises is seeking a full-time professional to join our Regional Finance Center in Lincoln, NE as an Accounts Receivable Specialist. Lee Enterprises is a leading provider of local news, information and advertising in 49 markets in 21 states.
Primary responsibilities are:
- Processing customer payments
- Reconciling payment transactions to customer accounts
- Timely response to customer and regional location billing questions
- Bringing delinquent accounts current with collection calls
- Assist with period end financial close
- Other duties as assigned
Our Lincoln Regional team specifically has operational/financial responsibility for media operations that reach more than 156,000 daily readers and serves more than 85 communities.
Qualifications:
- Strong organizational skills to handle multiple detail-oriented tasks
- Must possess strong verbal as well as written communication skills to serve both internal and external customers
- Strong Microsoft Windows and Excel skills is preferred
- General accounting experience in an office setting
- Preference to an Associate’s Degree in Business field
We offer a competitive salary and benefits package including medical, dental, vision, life insurance benefits, vacation, sick, holiday pay and 401K retirement plan. In addition, you will earn a rewarding work environment.
We are a drug-free workplace and all applicants considered for employment must pass a post-offer drug screen and background screening prior to commencing employment. EOE