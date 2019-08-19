The Lincoln Journal Star is looking for a full-time photojournalist that can do it all — from sports and spot news to photo illustrations and multi-media — in a fast-paced newsroom. We set the bar high in everything we do. Newspaper experience a plus, but most of all we are looking for someone with the drive to do great photojournalism every day.
Lincoln Journal Star provides a meaningful work environment for our employees, rewards innovation and risk-taking, and offers opportunities for career development. As part of Lee Enterprises, the Lincoln Journal Star offers excellent earnings potential and benefits. We are an equal opportunity employer and a drug-free workplace. All applicants considered for employment must pass a post-offer drug screen and background/DMV check prior to commencing employment.
Please apply online at www.journalstar.com/workhere. Please submit a cover letter, resume and links to your work or digital portfolio in your online application.
Qualifications:
- Shoot photos and video, as well as write short stories. Caption, tone and transmit in a timely manner for web and print deadlines.
- Prepare photo galleries and make sure visual and written content is online.
- Work with editorial and online staff to ensure complete and quality coverage.
- Working knowledge of Mac and PC based platforms.
- Technology savvy, knowledge of Adobe Photoshop, Lightroom and Photo Mechanic.
- Excellent verbal and written communication, organizational and interpersonal skills.
- Must be able to meet strict deadlines.
- Must have a positive can-do attitude, and be self-motivated.
- Must have a valid driver’s license and proof of motor vehicle insurance.