Photo Internship - Spring Semester

The Lincoln Journal Star has an opening for a Spring Semester 2020 (Jan. 1-May 29) photo intern.
The successful candidate will be passionate about photojournalism, be adventurous and truly love what she or he does. You must have strong visual skills, including ability to photograph in all types of conditions, excellent news judgment and plenty of initiative. You should have strong skills in news, feature and sports photography.
This is a 40 hours per week paid internship.
Applicants must apply online at www.journalstar.com/workhere as well as send a resume, cover letter, references and samples (PDF or JPEGs) or link to a website via email to thenrichs@journalstar.com. Total file size of email attachments cannot exceed 4MB.