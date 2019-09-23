News Internship

The Lincoln Journal Star has seven newsroom intern openings in 2020, all paid positions:
Three Spring interns
Begins the first week of January and ends mid-May. Part-time (10-18 hours/week).
Two Summer intern
Begins mid-May and ends mid-August. Full time (40 hours/week).
Three Fall interns
Begins mid-August and ends in December. Part-time (10-18 hours/week).
Newsroom interns aren’t expected to get coffee for staff or do busywork. Journal Star internships offer hands-on reporting experience and mentoring from editors to further your journalism career.
Recent Lincoln Journal Star interns now work for The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Seattle Times, Omaha World-Herald and other newspapers across the country, while several have stayed to work in Lincoln. Internships with the Journal Star are open to talented, Web-savvy writers interested in working closely with our online desk and public safety reporters.
In addition to covering the cops beat and generating general assignment stories on the weekends, interns assist reporters in covering news events for the Web — live Tweeting, writing quick, meaningful updates and searching for unique ways to present content online.
Interns must have access to a vehicle, current driver’s license, current auto insurance and a good driving record.
Candidates will be expected to provide writing clips in advance. All intern positions are paid $9 an hour.
To learn more about our company or to apply, log on to www.journalstar.com/workhere. Please provide cover letter, resume and three to five of your best clips. Questions? Contact Weekend Editor Alex Lantz, 402-473-7238 or citydesk@journalstar.com with subject line: Internship question.
If you have a preference for which internship best suits your schedule, please indicate that in your cover letter.