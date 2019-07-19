New Business Multi-Media Sales

The LJS Media Group has an exciting opportunity for an experienced sales professional to join our fun, dynamic sales team. You will prospect Lincoln and surrounding areas to find new business, making presentations that offer both print and digital solutions.
Duties and responsibilities include:
- Prospect for new business via outside sales calls.
- Develop techniques to get in front of decision makers of local businesses and set sales appointments to discuss the Lincoln Journal Star and Amplified Digital solutions.
- Learn the needs of new business and provide effective marketing solutions and campaigns by developing advertising proposals.
- Maintain customer files and information.
- Learn and sell new digital initiatives.
- Build effective relationships with clients and prospects.
- Assist with copy and layout.
- Use creative approaches to solving problems and conceptualize new product opportunities.
- Review customer information on billing, aging, contracts, etc.
- Work as a team with all Multi-Media Reps to represent the Lincoln Journal Star and Amplified Digital Products.
Requirements include:
- Ability to prospect and cold call to find new business opportunities as it relates to print and digital products.
- Ability to work under sales and deadline pressure.
- Have good written and verbal communication skills and ability to problem solve.
- Maintain a high level of commitment to customer satisfaction.
- Ability to obtain and evaluate information on customers’ objectives, and to translate that into proper Lincoln Journal Star and Amplified Digital products to meet the customers objectives.
- Basic skills in Word, Excel and PowerPoint are required.
- Must have a valid driver’s license with a good driving record.
The LJS Media Group and the Lincoln Journal Star offers competitive salary with commission, innovative and fun work environment. In addition, we offer medical, dental, vision, 401K and life insurance options, as well as a generous paid time off policy.
Apply now at: www.journalstar.com/workhere. A cover letter, resume and references are required with application.