Home Delivery Assistant - part-time

The Lincoln Journal Star has an immediate opening for a Home Delivery Assistant.

The Home Delivery Assistant supports the District Manager for growing our home delivery subscription base and providing superior customer service within his/her territory.

Job responsibilities include but not limited to: organizing and distributing daily paperwork, providing delivery of routes not completed, communication and follow up with managers.

Qualifications:

  • Must possess ability to read maps and deliver papers within a deadline when necessary.
  • Computer skills are necessary to communicate by email, access and print subscriber lists and access subscriber information in our database.
  • Written and verbal skills resulting in effective communication with internal and external customers.
  • High School education or GED
  • Valid driver’s license and good driving record.
  • Reliable vehicle and proof of insurance. Mileage reimbursement is available if person vehicle is needed for work assignments.
  • Must be able to lift up to 40 pounds.

Apply online at www.journalstar.com/workhere. Select Location: Lincoln Journal Star

We are a drug-free workplace and all applicants considered for employment must pass a post-offer drug screen prior to commencing employment.

EOE

