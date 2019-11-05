Home Delivery Assistant - part-time

The Lincoln Journal Star has an immediate opening for a Home Delivery Assistant.
The Home Delivery Assistant supports the District Manager for growing our home delivery subscription base and providing superior customer service within his/her territory.
Job responsibilities include but not limited to: organizing and distributing daily paperwork, providing delivery of routes not completed, communication and follow up with managers.
Qualifications:
- Must possess ability to read maps and deliver papers within a deadline when necessary.
- Computer skills are necessary to communicate by email, access and print subscriber lists and access subscriber information in our database.
- Written and verbal skills resulting in effective communication with internal and external customers.
- High School education or GED
- Valid driver’s license and good driving record.
- Reliable vehicle and proof of insurance. Mileage reimbursement is available if person vehicle is needed for work assignments.
- Must be able to lift up to 40 pounds.
Apply online at www.journalstar.com/workhere. Select Location: Lincoln Journal Star
We are a drug-free workplace and all applicants considered for employment must pass a post-offer drug screen prior to commencing employment.
EOE