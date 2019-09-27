Lee Enterprises is seeking a full-time professional to add to our growing Regional Finance Center in Lincoln, NE as a Financial Service Associate. Lee Enterprises is a leading provider of local news, information and advertising in 49 markets in 21 states.
Primary responsibilities are:
- Financial Database Management including accurate rate and contract system set up
- Reconciliation and verification of billing for numerous products
- Report creation to assist Management in making financial decisions
- Review, investigate, and correct errors and inconsistencies within multiple databases
- Assist with period end financial close
- Other duties as assigned
Our expanding Lincoln Regional team specifically has operational/financial responsibility for media operations in 16 Lee Enterprise markets.
Qualifications:
- Strong organizational skills to handle multiple detail-oriented tasks
- Superior Microsoft Windows and Excel skills are a must
- Pivot tables and queries skills are preferred
- Ability to research, analyze and interpret Database information to assist Managers with accurate information
- Must possess strong communication skills
We offer a competitive salary and benefits package including medical, dental, vision, life insurance benefits, vacation, sick, holiday pay and 401K retirement plan. In addition, you will earn a rewarding work environment.
We are a drug-free workplace and all applicants considered for employment must pass a post-offer drug screen and background screening prior to commencing employment. EOE