Regular Part - Time (30 - 39)

Driver

Circulation

  • Updated

The Lincoln Journal Star has a position available driving a straight truck to make daily deliveries. No CDL required. This position can be 30-35 hours a week Monday-Friday depending on your needs.  Looking for a service oriented individual who is at least 18 years of age with a valid driver’s license and a good driving record. Must be available for extra hours when needed.

As part of Lee Enterprises, the Lincoln Journal Star offers excellent earnings potential and a full benefits package. We are an equal opportunity employer and drug-free workplace. All applicants considered for employment must pass a post-offer drug screen and background/ DMV check prior to commencing employment. Please apply online at http://journalstar.com/workhere.  

 

We are a drug-free workplace and all applicants considered for employment must pass a post-offer drug screen and background screening/MVR prior to commencing employment. EOE

Qualifications include:

  • Clean driving record as verified through a DMV check
  • Excellent communication and organizational skills and demonstrate the ability to meet deadlines
  • Excellent customer service skills

 

Apply Details

