District Manager - Circulation

The Lincoln Journal Star Circulation department is seeking a full time District Manager to oversee home delivery. Selecting and working with contracted carriers, supervising the work of assistants, and resolving subscriber issues. This position works closely with carriers and customers to ensure satisfaction and deliver shortages to carriers and subscribers. The ideal candidate will be self-motivated with the ability to work both independently and as a member of a team. This position requires tenacity, consistency, good judgment, quick decision making and solid interpersonal skills. Must have strong time management skills, including the ability to set priorities and give attention to detail.
As part of Lee Enterprises, The Lincoln Journal Star offers excellent earnings potential and a full benefits package, along with a professional and comfortable work environment focused on growth opportunities for employees. We are an equal opportunity employer and drug-free workplace. All applicants considered for employment must pass a post-offer drug screen and background/ DMV check prior to commencing employment. Please apply online at www.journalstar.com/workhere
Qualifications include:
- Must have a reliable transportation, valid driver’s license and proof of insurance
- Clean driving record as verified through a DMV check
- Ability to have flexibility in work schedule with early morning hours the norm
- Excellent communication and organizational skills and demonstrate the ability to meet deadlines
- Knowledge of regional geography and landmarks and the ability to navigate by map or written direction
- Excellent customer service skills
- Ability to use basic arithmetic and make quick calculations
- Ability to adapt quickly to changes in environment and workload
- Knowledge of Microsoft Office, email, mapping applications and cell phone use
This position includes:
- All weather driving in both day and night hours
- Frequent entering and exiting of a vehicle
- Throwing newspapers from both sides of vehicle
- Frequent lifting of newspaper bundles and carrier supplies weighing up to 50 pounds
- Walking, sitting, standing and bending required
- Sitting for long periods of time in vehicle or at desk