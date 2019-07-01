Assistant Sports/Online Editor

The Lincoln Journal Star is seeking a creative and innovative Assistant Sports/Digital Editor to head up one of Lee's most successful sports franchises, HuskerExtra.com, as well as Prep Extra, its landing spot for high school sports. This editor will develop and execute social media and multimedia strategies, help manage breaking stories and look for ways to improve our coverage online and in print every day. This editor will play a lead role in making sure our coverage of Nebraska athletics, especially football, reaches new corners in the digital world. The job includes some supervisory, editing and other duties as assigned.
The Assistant Sports/Digital Editor works mostly an evening/night schedule, but some shifts are determined by Husker kickoffs or state tournament events. The ideal candidate will have 2-3 years’ experience in digital journalism, including experience in editing and making editorial decisions. Prospects must be able to edit stories, cutlines and other content for completeness, clarity, tone and legal liability. They must have an aggressive approach to social media, and they must enjoy enhancing and improving the work of others through editing and presentation. This position is well suited to editors who can work quickly, handle multiple tasks in a fast-paced environment and communicate quickly and clearly to peers, reporters and other editors.
The Assistant Sports/Digital Editor will have opportunities to write stories, so reporting skills are a plus.
