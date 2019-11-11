Lee Enterprises is seeking a full-time professional to add to our growing Regional Finance Center in Lincoln, NE as an Accounts Receivable Supervisor. Lee Enterprises is a leading provider of local news, information and advertising in 49 markets in 21 states.
Primary responsibilities are:
- Supervise Accounts Receivable collection team
- Responsible for the daily management of the accounts receivable tasks
- Assist in collection efforts of past due advertising customers
- Overseeing accurate payment batching and application into financial database
- Perform customer account billing reconciliations
- Assist internal and external auditors with accounts receivable requests
- Provides training to new staff and continuing development for current team members
- Works closely and communicates regularly with Executives at Lee Enterprise markets regarding accounts receivable duties and questions
- Assist with period end financial close
- Other duties as assigned
Our expanding Lincoln Regional team specifically has operational/financial responsibility for media operations in 16 Lee Enterprise markets.
Qualifications:
- Associate’s Degree in Business field or equivalent combination of education and work experience
- 5+ years of job experience in accounts receivable required.
- Strong organizational skills to handle multiple detail-oriented tasks
- Must be able to demonstrate and promote a positive team -oriented environment.
- Must demonstrate exceptional communication skills by conveying necessary information accurately, listening effectively and asking questions where clarification is needed.
- Superior Microsoft Windows and Excel skills are a must
We offer a competitive salary and benefits package including medical, dental, vision, life insurance benefits, vacation, sick, holiday pay and 401K retirement plan. In addition, you will earn a rewarding work environment.
We are a drug-free workplace and all applicants considered for employment must pass a post-offer drug screen and background screening prior to commencing employment. EOE