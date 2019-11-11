Full - Time

Accounts Receivable Supervisor

Accounting & Finance

  • Updated

Lee Enterprises is seeking a full-time professional to add to our growing Regional Finance Center in Lincoln, NE as an Accounts Receivable Supervisor.  Lee Enterprises is a leading provider of local news, information and advertising in 49 markets in 21 states.

Primary responsibilities are:

  • Supervise Accounts Receivable collection team
  • Responsible for the daily management of the accounts receivable tasks
  • Assist in collection efforts of past due advertising customers
  • Overseeing accurate payment batching and application into financial database
  • Perform customer account billing reconciliations
  • Assist internal and external auditors with accounts receivable requests
  • Provides training to new staff and continuing development for current team members
  • Works closely and communicates regularly with Executives at Lee Enterprise markets regarding accounts receivable duties and questions
  • Assist with period end financial close
  • Other duties as assigned

Our expanding Lincoln Regional team specifically has operational/financial responsibility for media operations in 16 Lee Enterprise markets.

Qualifications:

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up
  • Associate’s Degree in Business field or equivalent combination of education and work experience
  • 5+ years of job experience in accounts receivable required.
  • Strong organizational skills to handle multiple detail-oriented tasks
  • Must be able to demonstrate and promote a positive team -oriented environment.
  • Must demonstrate exceptional communication skills by conveying necessary information accurately, listening effectively and asking questions where clarification is needed.
  • Superior Microsoft Windows and Excel skills are a must

We offer a competitive salary and benefits package including medical, dental, vision, life insurance benefits, vacation, sick, holiday pay and 401K retirement plan.  In addition, you will earn a rewarding work environment.

We are a drug-free workplace and all applicants considered for employment must pass a post-offer drug screen and background screening prior to commencing employment. EOE

Apply Details

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News