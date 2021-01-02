Jobs in shipping and e-commerce are booming, but they’re inconveniently located

CHICAGO – Home Chef is in the midst of a hiring spree at its Bedford Park, Illinois, plant, where employees prep, package and ship meal kits that have soared in popularity during the pandemic.

But filling those jobs can be a challenge, and not only because it requires toiling in 40-degree temperatures.

Bedford Park, a hub for manufacturing employers just outside the Chicago city limits, can be difficult to get to for those who don’t drive. Without a car, the commute to the plant requires multiple buses and trains and a long walk through an industrial park, often at odd hours when public transit schedules are thin.

Bedford Park heard from so many employers about transit challenges that the village spearheaded a pilot program, set to launch by year’s end, that offers employees a way to plan and book their commutes, including free shuttles and partially subsidized Uber rides to complete the last mile to the job.

Transit experts hope the pilot offers lessons that could be applied across the region as the rise of e-commerce spurs job growth in industrial areas that are often not close to public transportation. Employers hope addressing transit needs attracts a wider pool of candidates and helps workers arrive on time.