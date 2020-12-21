JoAnne Young's important stories: Honoring Officer Herrera

It was a privilege to attend and report on the funeral of Lincoln Police Investigator Mario Herrera, who died in September after being shot during the serving of a warrant Aug. 26.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
It was a privilege to attend and report on the funeral of Lincoln Police Investigator Mario Herrera, who died in September after being shot during the serving of a warrant Aug. 26.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.