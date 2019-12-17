JoAnne Young's most memorable: Worries in the hills

The Sandhills covers close to 20,000 square miles in north-central Nebraska, with spring-fed rivers, scenic highways and country roads, unobstructed night skies, diverse wildlife, migrating birds, forestland, high vista sunsets.
This story tells about the people who live there and their views on the need to both safeguard the area from the intrusion of big business, in the form of wind farms and power lines and pipelines, and the need to find ways to stay afloat financially to protect their businesses.