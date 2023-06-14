A beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, Joan lived out her golden years at her home in Mamont, befriending all who came to her door, some on two legs, many on four. she lived many years among remarkable friends and neighbors with whom she shared great adventures, copious laughter, and a lifetime of stories. Joan was known and loved for her unique charisma, many would describe as stubborn, honest, witty, and fiercely loyal. Having no pets of her own, Joan welcomed all furry and feathered friends, enjoying all the love and beauty they had to offer around her home. Joan Garbin will be fondly remembered and deeply missed.