June 3, 2023
Joan Mathilda Harrison Garbin, age 93, passed away on Saturday June 3, 2023. Born in Hartford Connecticut, Joan was the only child of Ida and James Harrison.
Before earning her Phys. Ed degree from Penn state university, Joan grew up in Turtle Creek, Pennsylvania, where she returned after college to manage her parents' Pennhurst Golf Course and meet the love of her life, Ferdinand Garbin.
Joan and Fred were married for 56 years before his passing in 2009. Joan is survived by her only son, Calvin Peter (Jennifer), and her three grandchildren, Gabriel (Betsy), Jonah (Sadie) and Margaret Garbin, and great granddaughter Clara Rae.
A beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, Joan lived out her golden years at her home in Mamont, befriending all who came to her door, some on two legs, many on four. she lived many years among remarkable friends and neighbors with whom she shared great adventures, copious laughter, and a lifetime of stories. Joan was known and loved for her unique charisma, many would describe as stubborn, honest, witty, and fiercely loyal. Having no pets of her own, Joan welcomed all furry and feathered friends, enjoying all the love and beauty they had to offer around her home. Joan Garbin will be fondly remembered and deeply missed.
Memorials to The Humane society of Westmoreland County.