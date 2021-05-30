Jill
Jill is a very sweet kitty that needs an owner willing to spend the time to keep her well brushed.... View on PetFinder
The late-night drone was spotted by several neighbors over the course of a week.
The teen runaway said she had met a man on social media and went to his apartment, Officer Erin Spilker said. She told police the men physically assaulted her and that she woke to being sexually assaulted.
Among the changes were a new tool department, an updated apparel department with new fitting rooms, new layouts in the home and produce departments, an expanded pet department and expanded grocery pickup space.
Steven M. Sipple: The mess is real: Transfer portal is turnoff fraught with issues, but what now? And, other mailbag questions
The transfer portal turns up as a subject in this week's mailbag, as does Mike Riley as well as an interesting (and misleading) Husker rushing stat.
A search warrant on a home resulted in 4+ pounds of marijuana; nearly 3 pounds of psilocybin mushrooms; 3,604 oxycodone pills; 1,281 Alprazolam pills; 855 hits of LSD; 209 THC syringes; nearly $2,300 in cash; and four firearms.
Both Starbucks and Scooter's Coffee are planning new stores in southeast Lincoln.
The student was internally decapitated, and her head was held on to her body by just the stem of her brain.
The governor said he believes the extra $300 weekly benefit acts as "a disincentive for some people to go back to work."
It's unclear if the car was in the roundabout south of the restaurant before the crash.
Police have set up a tip line, 402-441-9903, for anyone with information about Carly Schaaf's whereabouts or sightings.