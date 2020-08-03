JETS RELEASE ENUNWA

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The New York Jets on Monday released Quincy Enunwa, leaving the former Husker's professional career in limbo.

Enunwa is dealing with a neck injury that sidelined him for almost all of last season, and was already set to sit out to recover this upcoming season.

Enunwa has suffered neck injuries in two of the past three seasons. As part of his $36 million extension he signed in 2018, Enunwa will still count $7.8 million against the Jets' salary cap, and he's also due $4.1 million in injury guarantees in 2021, per CBS.

Check out the full CBS report here.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0