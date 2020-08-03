You have permission to edit this article.
JETS RELEASE ENUNWA
New York Jets wide receiver Quincy Enunwa (81) participates in a practice at the NFL team's training camp in Florham Park, N.J., on July 26, 2019.

The New York Jets on Monday released Quincy Enunwa, leaving the former Husker's professional career in limbo.

Enunwa is dealing with a neck injury that sidelined him for almost all of last season, and was already set to sit out to recover this upcoming season.

Enunwa has suffered neck injuries in two of the past three seasons. As part of his $36 million extension he signed in 2018, Enunwa will still count $7.8 million against the Jets' salary cap, and he's also due $4.1 million in injury guarantees in 2021, per CBS.

Check out the full CBS report here.

