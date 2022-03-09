Jeff Zucker reaches $10 million settlement after CNN exit: report

Jeff Zucker is walking away from CNN with a cool $10 million — as long as he doesn’t sue.

The former news boss has settled with WarnerMedia after his abrupt exit in February over a consensual relationship with an underling, Deadline reported Tuesday night.

The one-time payout should be in Zucker’s pocket by late next week, but with one contingency: he can never sue the company, an option he’d reportedly been weighing. But after “waves of bad press over the weeks,” Zucker had written off a civil lawsuit as a possibility, according to Deadline.

A WarnerMedia spokesperson declined to comment when reached by the Daily News Wednesday.

Zucker announced his sudden departure from CNN on Feb. 2 after his relationship with Allison Gollust, the network’s executive vice president and chief marketing executive, was revealed as part of the investigation surrounding since-fired anchor Chris Cuomo.

Gollust, a former top spokeswoman for former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, initially announced plans to stay at the network but resigned two weeks later with a $1 million settlement, according to Deadline.

In Zucker’s stead, “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” executive producer Chris Licht has been tapped to take over and vowed to “ensure that CNN remains the global leader in news.”

