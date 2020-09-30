Jeff Fortenberry

Age: 59
Occupation: U.S congressman
Political party: Republican
Mailing address: P.O. Box 30265, Lincoln
Website: supportfort.com
Fortenberry, who is seeking his ninth term in the House, serves on the Appropriations Committee and the Subcommittee on Agriculture. He also co-chairs both the International Conservation Caucus and the Nuclear Security Working Group. He was first elected in 2004.
How would you assess the performance of the Trump administration?
Better trade deals, adjustments to tax and regulatory policy and a new emphasis on Made in America gave America historically low unemployment and rising wages before the pandemic. These policies will help us regain our footing and build an even stronger America as we combat COVID-19 and its effects. It’s important that we take charge of our own economic and health security, in part by ending the vulnerability caused by our dependence on drugs and medical equipment from China.
What steps should the House take to continue to deal with the coronavirus pandemic?
Working quickly and in a bipartisan fashion, we passed the CARES Act, a massive measure to save America in two ways: bolstering the care for the sick and sustaining our economy during this shocking national trauma. I’ve worked to implement the Paycheck Protection Program for small business, and I’ll continue to solve problems for families, protect our food supply and develop strategies for rapid deployment of testing in Nebraska through our excellent health care infrastructure.
What specifically would you like to accomplish for your congressional district in the coming two-year term?
My job is twofold: to make policy decisions for the betterment of America, and to serve Nebraskans as they interact with the federal government. I will continue our tradition of effective constituent services, outreach and communications; I will continue to lead on the powerful Appropriations Committee in Congress — from farm-to-school to Farm of the Future, from assisting veterans to rebuilding Offutt AFB, to expanding our medical center to finding new cures and help for those who are suffering.
What is your reaction to growing civil unrest and street demonstrations, equal rights demands, calls for police reform?
Peaceful protests are an important part of our American heritage. Violence and destruction cause further injustice and rights violations, and obstruct the path to civil solutions. Every American deserves the safety, security and order necessary for social thriving and good opportunity. Law enforcement agencies uphold the law for our protection. We should support them in their work, and be vigilant against any corruption or abuse of power.
Are there issues on which you disagree with your political party and, if so, would you identify them?
Governing requires many difficult decisions on complex matters. Nebraskans expect careful, informed decisions from their elected leaders. It is my solemn duty to analyze issues, weigh evidence and opinions, and ultimately make a judgment about what is right. I belong to the political party that generally fits my philosophical beliefs, but I reserve the right to vote my conscience after careful analysis and deliberation, as I have done on a number of occasions.
Are you supportive of ongoing administrative changes at the U.S. Postal Service and why or why not?
I support the U.S. Postal Service — I have long supported efforts to protect rural postal service, enhance financial stability and encourage innovation to meet modern needs and e-commerce. The post office is vital for the economy, for prescription drug supply delivery and for rural connectedness. The challenges of the coronavirus have highlighted the importance of local post offices in connecting our communities. No reform should impinge on the post office’s ability to deliver the mail throughout our country.
Are you concerned about increased mail voting in the November election and why or why not?
In Nebraska, mail-in ballots are safe. However, the voting booth is a time-honored way to deliver your preference as a citizen with total control. Mail-in ballots shift that control and add a layer of handling. With the (likely permanent) increase in mail-in voting, it will be important to establish standards to prevent fraud, to allow people to verify their votes, and to prevent late-ballot tabulation which could be manipulated or abused. You may wish to consider drive-thru ballot drop-off.
Why are you running and what do you want to accomplish in office?
My priorities center on national, economic and family security. We need to make America safe again: safe from COVID, safe from violence, safe from discrimination, safe from foreign adversaries — and safe for the coming rebirth of American small business opportunity. I will continue leading bipartisan initiatives to stop escalating health care costs, to properly steward our natural resources and to do my part to heal social fragmentation. And as I said above, constituent service. I’m here to help.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!