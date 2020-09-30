Jeff Fortenberry

Working quickly and in a bipartisan fashion, we passed the CARES Act, a massive measure to save America in two ways: bolstering the care for the sick and sustaining our economy during this shocking national trauma. I’ve worked to implement the Paycheck Protection Program for small business, and I’ll continue to solve problems for families, protect our food supply and develop strategies for rapid deployment of testing in Nebraska through our excellent health care infrastructure.

What specifically would you like to accomplish for your congressional district in the coming two-year term?

My job is twofold: to make policy decisions for the betterment of America, and to serve Nebraskans as they interact with the federal government. I will continue our tradition of effective constituent services, outreach and communications; I will continue to lead on the powerful Appropriations Committee in Congress — from farm-to-school to Farm of the Future, from assisting veterans to rebuilding Offutt AFB, to expanding our medical center to finding new cures and help for those who are suffering.

What is your reaction to growing civil unrest and street demonstrations, equal rights demands, calls for police reform?