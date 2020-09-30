Jeanne H. Stec

Age: 70
Occupation: Retired certified school counselor/licensed mental health practitioner
Political party: Democrat
Address: 140 S. Boswell Ave., Crete
Website: None
Stec said her education ranged from one-room country schools to taking graduate classes at one of the consistently highest-ranking counseling programs in the United States, the University of North Carolina-Greensboro. She earned a bachelor's degree in education and a master's degree in counseling and school psychology at Kearney State College.
SCC is funded through state appropriations, property taxes and tuition. How should SCC balance the “three-legged stool” of funding to be a good partner to the state, responsible to taxpayers and affordable for students?
Quality, affordable education results in numerous benefits for the state, and various research studies have found that returns on investment are surprisingly high. Some studies show over 100% return on the investment. (see Ma, Pender, & Welch, 2016, College Board, and others). I will listen to the concerns of stakeholders regarding how the funding streams should be balanced, but I am committed to continuing robust, taxpayer-funded support of SCC. No other investment of public dollars pays such a substantial benefit.
Businesses in Nebraska continually say they need more qualified employees. What can SCC do to provide more trained workers for the state?
SCC provides trained workers who are well-respected and sought-after in Nebraska and beyond. To attract young people to these fields and help those changing careers to seek additional training, 1) Attendance at SCC must be affordable, flexible and relevant. 2) Information about SCC needs to be highly visible to potential students and their families. 3) SCC needs a vigorous engagement with the eligible public, including high school teachers and counselors, at community centers and public functions, and greater electronic messaging.
What role should SCC play in addressing issues of racial justice?
All organizations have a responsibility to address racial justice. SCC is in a unique position to provide education for those who may be "left behind" in other educational settings, particularly due to the cost of education. Through vigorous outreach, SCC can help inform and train counselors, advisers, voters and others about the needs of racial minority and first-generation students and the wide-ranging opportunities that SCC offers. This is a key component in a systemic approach to racial justice.
SCC is continuing to levy tax dollars to modernize its facilities. Do you agree with that plan? Why or why not?
Programs offered by SCC are often at the cutting edge of continually changing fields, so it is vital to keep educational facilities up-to-date and functional for all students and staff. Students are more competitive if they have practical experience and the newest methods and best practices in their fields. Again, tax dollars invested in education pay extremely high returns on the investment, and this is one highly effective way to invest those dollars.
Why are you running and what do you want to accomplish in office?
Throughout my career preparing high schools students for advanced education, I have had an extremely positive relationship with SCC, collaboratively providing opportunities for qualified students who might have been left out of other higher education settings. It is gratifying to watch students succeed and flourish with an SCC education. Now that I am retired, I look forward to an opportunity to assist SCC in reaching all students, providing opportunities and keeping highly qualified students, workforce and tax base in Nebraska.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!