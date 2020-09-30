Jeanne H. Stec

Businesses in Nebraska continually say they need more qualified employees. What can SCC do to provide more trained workers for the state?

SCC provides trained workers who are well-respected and sought-after in Nebraska and beyond. To attract young people to these fields and help those changing careers to seek additional training, 1) Attendance at SCC must be affordable, flexible and relevant. 2) Information about SCC needs to be highly visible to potential students and their families. 3) SCC needs a vigorous engagement with the eligible public, including high school teachers and counselors, at community centers and public functions, and greater electronic messaging.

What role should SCC play in addressing issues of racial justice?

All organizations have a responsibility to address racial justice. SCC is in a unique position to provide education for those who may be "left behind" in other educational settings, particularly due to the cost of education. Through vigorous outreach, SCC can help inform and train counselors, advisers, voters and others about the needs of racial minority and first-generation students and the wide-ranging opportunities that SCC offers. This is a key component in a systemic approach to racial justice.