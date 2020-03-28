JAYME HORAN

Millard South | 6-0 | Senior

College: Creighton

Super season: A three-time Super-Stater, Horan is one of the most versatile players in the state. She can post up inside or stretch to the perimeter and knock down threes while making her presence known on the glass. Her athleticism and ability to play inside and outside created matchup problems for just about every opponent. Also a Super-Stater in softball, Horan averaged 15.0 points and 8.0 rebounds per contest in helping lead the Patriots to the Class A state semifinals, and despite missing most of her freshman season, she surpassed 1,000 career points.

Coach's take: "She is the most committed to just how we're going to win games, and what we're going to do as a team and how we're going to do it as a team, those kind of things. It wasn't really anything individual ever. She picked her spots, and I felt like when she needed to take over a game, she would do that, but you could tell she wasn't going out there just to do her own thing. She wanted to be team-oriented." — Millard South coach Bryce Meyers.

Shoot around: A hop, skip and a jump from Horan's house is Willow Creek Park, which has an outdoor court. This is where Horan crafted her all-around skills, typically arriving at the concrete slab with her older sister. "We'd just come and play basketball for however long we wanted, then go home and then come back out," said Horan, who started playing hoops when she was 4 or 5. Horan shot from numerous spots, starting close to the basket and working her way back while putting herself in game situations, "like every little kid does. Like, 'Oh, five seconds left on the shot clock and you've got to get the shot off to win state.' I definitely did those scenarios in my head," she said.

