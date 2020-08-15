JAMES CARNIE

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

TE, NORRIS

6-5 | 225 | College: Miami (Ohio)

Past Friday night highlights: As Carnie’s postseason physical numbers improved, his recruiting blew up. He decided on Miami (Ohio) after receiving offers from Boise State, Air Force, Colorado State, New Mexico and Ohio — the biggest ones among 14 Division I offers he’s received. While he committed in May, a number of Power Five schools have continued to pursue him, such as Nebraska, Iowa State and Kansas State, so his recruitment is still somewhat open. The honorable mention all-stater caught 32 passes for 478 yards and four TDs as a junior.

Coach’s Friday night hype: "James is one of those kids who had talent and physicality already last year. But now he’s 25 or 30 pounds heavier whose strength and speed have both increased (from 5.1 seconds to 4.6 in the 40-yard dash). I can’t wait to see him go out and see what he can do with his increased skill and physical set. If I was a fan, I think I would want to be there to see it (on Friday nights).” — Norris coach Ty Twarling

What makes Fridays so special: "Norris has an amazing fan base, and it will be different if Titan Stadium, if we have coronavirus restrictions, isn’t full like it usually is. Because of everything going on, to get out with my brothers and play will be a blessing. It will be super-fun.” — Carnie

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0