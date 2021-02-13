Jaguars split with accused racist strength coach Chris Doyle

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars and embattled strength coach Chris Doyle parted ways Friday night, a few hours after a prominent diversity group assailed the team and called the recent hiring “simply unacceptable.”

Coach Urban Meyer and general manager Trent Baalke said Doyle resigned and they accepted.

“Chris did not want to be a distraction to what we are building in Jacksonville,” Meyer and Baalke said in a statement. “We are responsible for all aspects of our program and, in retrospect, should have given greater consideration to how his appointment may have affected all involved. We wish him the best as he moves forward in his career.”

The team initially attributed the statement to Meyer, but added Baalke's name Saturday and said it was an oversight.

The Fritz Pollard Alliance, whose mission is to increase diversity in the NFL, criticized Jacksonville's leadership, specifically Meyer, and said racist allegations at Iowa should have disqualified Doyle as a coaching candidate.