JACK DOTZLER

Omaha Skutt vs. Omaha Roncalli, 3.14

Omaha Roncalli's Jack Dotzler (from left) looks to pass against Omaha Skutt defenders Andrew Merfeld and Tyson Gordon during the Class B state championship March 14 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. 

Omaha Roncalli (senior)

College: Morningside (basketball)

Football: The Class B all-state quarterback threw for a B state record 3,421 yards and 41 touchdowns in leading Roncalli to the semifinals of the playoffs. In his final high school football game, a 63-56 loss to Scottsbluff, he threw for an 11-man state playoff record 453 yards and six touchdowns and scored on a TD run himself.

Basketball: Earned first-team Class B all-state honors for the second straight season after spearheading the Crimson Pride’s second straight run to the state finals. Averaged 15.4 points and 4.3 rebounds for the season.

