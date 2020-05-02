JACK DOTZLER

Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Omaha Roncalli (senior)

Football: The Class B all-state quarterback threw for a B state record 3,421 yards and 41 touchdowns in leading Roncalli to the semifinals of the playoffs. In his final high school football game, a 63-56 loss to Scottsbluff, he threw for an 11-man state playoff record 453 yards and six touchdowns and scored on a TD run himself.