J.C. Penney’s debt holders prepare a last-minute rival bid for its real estate

The Aurelius led group said in a filing on Monday that the existing offer “appears to grossly undervalue” Penney’s real estate to “deliver oversized recoveries” to the secured lenders at the expense of the other stakeholders of the bankruptcy.

There’s a non-binding letter of intent from the two largest U.S. mall operators, Simon Property Group and Brookfield Property Group, to buy the retail operating company and keep the business going.

So far, Sussberg has presented the proposed sale of the operating company and its real estate as something that had to happen together.

Philip Dublin of Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld said there should be a bidding process and added that it wouldn’t matter to Simon and Brookfield who owns the stores Penney would be renting. In the end, it will likely be a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that owns the property, he said.

The debt holders aren’t alone in challenging the values assigned to Penney in the proposed sale.