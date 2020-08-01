It’s now even easier to fire US workers for what they say

“Without intent and context, everything is offensive,” said Jaime Prater, who was fired from his job as a Starbucks Corp. shift manager in 2018 after he’d been a prominent critic of the coffee company’s labor practices. Prater, a biracial man, was terminated for what managers characterized as a series of racially insensitive comments. He said they misconstrued his statements, which included joking about having sub-par dancing skills as a half-black man and saying he disliked “crackers.” (He meant the food, not a denigration of White people.)

He filed a complaint with the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing alleging his termination was racially discriminatory, and reached what he calls a “very small settlement” with Starbucks. He believes Starbucks used his supposedly insensitive comments as an excuse to shut him up by firing him.

Starbucks declined to comment on the incident.

While labor law requires companies to allow workplace agitation, civil rights law requires them to crack down on hostile environments. The NLRB weighed those contrasting obligations when considering the case of James Damore, the Google engineer fired in 2017 after circulating a memo that criticized the company’s diversity policies, in which he cited biology as a reason for the shortage of women in tech.