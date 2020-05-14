It’s not your imagination. Grocery prices are up significantly, statistics show

The coronavirus pandemic has folks paying more to stock up at the grocery store and eat at home.

Grocery prices saw their biggest monthly increase in nearly 50 years last month, according to the latest report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The index for meats, poultry, fish and eggs increased the most among food groups, rising 4.3%. A separate index for eggs alone increased 16.1%.

The index for cereals and bakery products also rose 2.9% in April, its largest monthly increase ever.

All six major grocery store food groups increased at least 1.5% month-to-month, the Labor Department said.

Overall, consumers paid 2.6% more in April for groceries, which is the largest one-month jump since February 1974.

The increase in food prices came in a period in which more than 20 million Americans lost their jobs.

Two of President Donald Trump’s top economic advisers recently projected that unemployment will continue to climb, with one official predicting that the unemployment rate will jump to 20% in the near future, the Washington Post reported. This will continue to drive households into food insecurity.