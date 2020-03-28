It's Kirk and Norris and Buffalo Bill now

The Great Hall at the Capitol is empty.

No one is here except George Norris, John Pershing, Willa Cather, John Neihardt, Father Flanagan and Buffalo Bill, all perched in their alcoves.

And a Nebraska State Patrol member of the governor's security detail who walks down the hall.

And Kirk Woita.

"I'm still here," he says.

But the usual flow of people that energizes the Great Hall on the Capitol's second floor and occupies the time and attention of the Capitol tour guide and aide isn't. Not in the midst of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"There's still a handful of people coming into the building, but the kids are gone," Woita says. "People walk around and ask questions. I'm here and still available for tours."

For Woita himself, his personal life has become "more limited," he says.

Many of the gathering places for younger people like him are no longer open.

So he remains connected on social media -- and, fortunately, golfing weather lies just over the horizon with April coming into view.

"I play maybe once a week," he says, "and I'm waiting for the weather to turn around.