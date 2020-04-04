‘It’s catastrophic.’ Coronavirus forces Florida farmers to scrap food they can’t sell

Farm Share is running at maximum capacity, Shelley said, despite having 25 refrigerated trucks, six warehouses of between 10,000-35,000 square feet and 40-50 drop sites from Jacksonville to Florida City. They usually help more than seven million pounds of food reach the hungry and now are faced with moving a lot more.

“It is overwhelming the system,” he said.

But no one is turning away donations. DiMare donated 400,000 pounds of tomatoes last week alone and plans to donate another million pounds this week. R.C. Hatton similarly has opened up its farm to you-pick and is sending countless boxes of green beans and cabbage to food rescue charities, as much as they can take.

“We absolutely can handle it,” said Sari Vatske, executive vice president of Feeding South Florida. “We can’t get it in and out fast enough.”

The organization, which is part of the Feeding America network, is using its own fleet of trucks and more than 220 local partners to give away more than 2.5 million meals a week in Florida.

Meanwhile, more people than ever are relying on the donated fresh produce as thousands were laid off from the food industry in the last weeks.