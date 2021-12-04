Is the Texas power grid ready for the electric vehicle boom?

When a winter storm crossed paths with the Lone Star State in mid-February, the lights went off in Texas — as did the heat, the grocery store refrigerators and gas station pumps.

Hundreds died as a result of the infrastructure failure, and state legislators have spent the months since debating how best to improve Texas’ independent electrical grid.

If the U.S. is going to meet its goals for electric vehicle adoption, Texans will need to buy millions of battery-powered cars and trucks over the next eight years. Experts hope federal funding for EV charging stations to be developed in coming years will spark the switchover.

But what happens when most, or even half, of Texas’ residents are plugging their cars into the grid to charge? Even though that’s years away, it’s a question environmentalists and renewable energy experts are already worried about.

Even Plano-based Toyota North America’s leadership has challenged the Biden administration’s goals, arguing that infrastructure must be upgraded to handle more electric vehicles.