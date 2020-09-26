Is credit card relief little help? Check out debt management

After the agency reached out to Kerins’ credit card issuers, she got a significant break on interest, and her monthly outlay toward that debt fell sharply, too.

Before, “I was paying close to like $700 or $800 a month in just my credit cards,” Kerins says. The debt management plan got that figure down to about $475 a month total, and that included the $25 monthly service fee charged by the counseling service.

It's possible to combine relief options

If, say, only some of your creditors are offering you hardship relief directly, you could potentially enroll the other accounts in a debt management plan.

“The (debt management plan) is pretty flexible,” Nitzsche says. “You can add or remove creditors at any time for any reason.”

Relatedly, even if you may have been previously enrolled in, or denied for, a hardship plan, that doesn’t typically deter issuers from offering affordable terms through a debt management plan. Spokespersons at American Express and Wells Fargo, for instance, confirmed that those issuers are willing to work with such cardholders.

With either kind of plan, you may have to stop using your credit cards. Your issuer may even close them. But even then, you may have other options.