Iowa's Spencer Lee's bid for a fourth national wrestling title ended in stunning fashion at the NCAA tournament Friday in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Purdue redshirt sophomore Matt Ramos, the fourth seed at 125 pounds, pinned Lee with one second left in a semifinal match.

Lee was leading the match late in the third period 7-4 when Ramos turned Lee and put him on his back to pull off one of the biggest upsets in college wrestling history.

“Growing up, my whole life, I’ve seen Spencer Lee,” Ramos told reporters afterward. “I’ve watched his matches growing up. ... And the next thing you know, I have a shot to wrestle one of the GOATs in the sport of wrestling.

"I’m very excited I get to wrestle one of the best wrestlers on the planet, and to be able to beat him too, it feels unreal.”

Lee and Ramos met in a frantic match in January. Ramos had an 8-1 lead in the first period before Lee earned a first-round pin.

Lee, a two-time Hodge Trophy winner, is viewed by many as the most dominant wrestler to come through the Hawkeyes' prolific program.