The first act of "Into the Woods," is a retelling of every Brothers Grimm tale -- from "Cinderella" to "Little Red Riding Hood" to "Jack and the Beanstalk" -- recited to us as children.

It's the second act that forces you to really think.

That's when things get real, says Stuart Richey, who is directing the Nebraska Communities Playhouse production of the Steven Sondheim classic, beginning Friday and running through May 4 at its Hickman theater.

"The first act is the fairy tales we know, the beginnings and then up until their happy ending and then intermission comes," said Rickey, the Kansas City native who graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a theater degree. "Act two is everything that happens to get those happy endings."

In other words, there are ramifications that come from achieving happiness. And happily-ever-afters are often a myth -- often times just an illusion.

With "Into the Woods," topics like death and loss, alcoholism and some really heavy issues come to the fore.

"It's just it's a lot," he said. "It's a big shift from essentially what's a comedy in the first act into a major monster drama in the second."

And with a pretty formidable cast of locals -- including Christian Cardona, Jacquelyn vonAschwege, Michael Trutna and Lauren Silverman Durban -- it's worth the short drive to Hickman.

"Every show hopes for that kind of kind of (cast)," "Rickey said. "It's a coveted show, and there are several roles and that they want to play."

Trutna, who is playing the baker, played the role of the prince years ago in the summer production of "Into the Woods" at Pinewood Bowl.

"So even for him to get to revisit (this musical) is a whole new experience," Richey said.