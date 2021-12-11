Instagram chief says tech companies must earn liability shield

For years, Meta has called on Congress to pass new regulations for online platforms in the face of bipartisan criticism that the company doesn’t do enough to protect users’ safety, privacy or well-being on its social networks. While lawmakers have proposed several Section 230 bills, there is little consensus among them on the best strategy to force tech companies to improve their business practices.

Mosseri touted a recent announcement by Instagram about a handful of new product features designed to improve teen safety and parents’ visibility into their children’s digital behavior. The changes will let users of the photo-sharing app set a reminder to take breaks from scrolling, limit the interaction between teens and people they don’t follow and provide more tools for parental control.

Instagram’s new features have already elicited skepticism among some lawmakers, who argue the moves don’t go far enough to protect children.