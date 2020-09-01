 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The 2020 Inspire Awards

The 2020 Inspire Awards

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Inspire Stream Promo

The top five finalists have been announced for the 2020 Inspire: Celebrating Women's Leadership Awards. The winners will be announced live in person at Embassy Suites on September 16, 2020 to an invite-only audience. The awards ceremony will be live-streamed courtesy of HOME Real Estate to the general public. Streaming codes can be reserved at https://2020inspireawards.eventbrite.com.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News