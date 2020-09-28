The 2020 Inspire Awards Recap

The 2020 Inspire Awards took place on Wednesday, September 16 in front of an invitation-only crowd of 150 people at Embassy Suites. The ceremony was also streamed live to a global audience as 11 women were honored for their work as leaders in the Lincoln community. Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director, Pat Lopez was named Woman of the Year for 2020. For a list of the rest of the winners and to watch a replay of the event, click the link below.