Q&A with an inspiring woman: Stacy Ford Bingham

Leaders rise – because they are guided by core beliefs and principles that supersede a need to be right or to be liked.

What is your favorite quote or motto?

I’ve developed quite a few quirky mottos. Here are a few of my favorites:

Littles make Lottles – Our daily habits, over time, create a trajectory that will either reveal a beautiful harvest or wasted opportunities, missed potential and a wasted life. Start small.

It’s Win or Win – I’ve learned that most of the time our Plan A doesn’t pan out so well. When you’ve already decided that you’re going to win no matter what, it creates room for innovation.

Moldy Strawberries – One negative, toxic person in your workplace and in your life can and will eventually infect the whole, healthy bunch. Pluck the moldy strawberry out early.

What’s the highlight of your career (so far)?