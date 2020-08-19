Q&A with an inspiring woman: Stacy Ford Bingham

Community service activities and honors:
• Leadership Lincoln: 2019 Executive Cohort
• Launch Leadership Volunteer Staff Member
• Founder, nonprofit Making Lemon-Aid
• Inspire Awards Finalist: Women in Nonprofit Leadership 2019
Whom do you hope to inspire?
I’d say I have the heart of a coach and genuinely love building up the people around me. I hope each person I interact with comes away knowing they are seen, are loved, and have great worth.
What does leadership mean to you?
When I think of the word “leadership,” I think of a true leader in the following ways:
Leaders inspire – and see beyond current realities. They passionately and genuinely believe in people, and know the future will be more glorious than the present. They cultivate hope.
Leaders walk – alongside and do life with their people. They have more than just a head full of knowledge, aren’t impressed by titles, and get their hands dirty.
Leaders invite – and have the unique ability to gather a diverse group of individuals, catalyze their strengths and develop a cohesive, winning team.
Leaders rise – because they are guided by core beliefs and principles that supersede a need to be right or to be liked.
What is your favorite quote or motto?
I’ve developed quite a few quirky mottos. Here are a few of my favorites:
Littles make Lottles – Our daily habits, over time, create a trajectory that will either reveal a beautiful harvest or wasted opportunities, missed potential and a wasted life. Start small.
It’s Win or Win – I’ve learned that most of the time our Plan A doesn’t pan out so well. When you’ve already decided that you’re going to win no matter what, it creates room for innovation.
Moldy Strawberries – One negative, toxic person in your workplace and in your life can and will eventually infect the whole, healthy bunch. Pluck the moldy strawberry out early.
What’s the highlight of your career (so far)?
I had the privilege and opportunity to lead as Launch Leadership’s first paid executive director. Launch is a special nonprofit, composed of approximately 200 incredibly talented volunteer staff members from all walks of life who invest their time to empower young people to believe more deeply in themselves and their unique purpose. The result? Our next generation of leaders, equipped and hopeful they can make a real difference in our world. Because they can.
How would you describe a great day at work?
A day filled with investing in people is my favorite kind of day.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received, and who gave it to you?
Be YOU.
Of all of the things my Mom taught me (this may seem simple and trite), BUT ... the moment I realized that I am enough is the moment I began to truly live and love myself. This shift in perspective has changed everything; the way I lead, the way I see and celebrate others, the way I walk and the way I talk.
