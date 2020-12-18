Q&A with an inspiring woman: Shannon Harner

Whom do you hope to inspire?

First and foremost, my children. I hope that they will become adults who ask questions, are kind, see the good in others and seek to contribute to their communities. I hope to inspire them to be creative, curious and fearless.

What does leadership mean to you?

Leadership is, at its core, stewardship. Whether you are a “formal” or “informal” leader, the responsibility of a leader is to do the right thing, the best thing, for the people around you, your organization and its partners and clients. Leadership is about growth – providing opportunities and encouraging solutions that “increase the pie” rather than carving up zero-sum slices.

What is your favorite quote or motto?

It is a quote from Aristotle: “Excellence is a habit, not a single act.”

How would you describe a great day at work?

When I end the day feeling energized – and that usually happens when there’s been a great discussion, opportunity ideation or collaboration, or when the fruits of the team’s labor come to fruition.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received, and who gave it to you?