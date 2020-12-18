Q&A with an inspiring woman: Shannon Harner

Executive director of the Nebraska Investment Finance Authority (NIFA)
Education and certifications:
• Bachelor of Arts in English from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln;
• Juris Doctorate from Georgetown University Law Center;
• Licensed real estate broker and member of the Lincoln Realtors Association.
Community service activities:
• Humanities Nebraska Foundation Board member;
• Bryan Medical Center Board (Vice Chair);
• Lincoln Chamber of Commerce Board member;
• Nebraska Community Foundation Board honorary member;
• Inspire Advisory Board member;
• Rotary 14 member;
• Co-chair, Advisory Committee on Transportation for the City of Lincoln;
• Served on the Mayor’s Economic Recovery Taskforce.
Who has inspired you?
I’m lucky in that I’ve been inspired by many people, from different walks of life. The common characteristic of those people is a spirit of determination and a willingness to spend their time and talents to fix what they see as not working in our society. Ruth Bader Ginsburg and my mom are both examples of that.
Whom do you hope to inspire?
First and foremost, my children. I hope that they will become adults who ask questions, are kind, see the good in others and seek to contribute to their communities. I hope to inspire them to be creative, curious and fearless.
What does leadership mean to you?
Leadership is, at its core, stewardship. Whether you are a “formal” or “informal” leader, the responsibility of a leader is to do the right thing, the best thing, for the people around you, your organization and its partners and clients. Leadership is about growth – providing opportunities and encouraging solutions that “increase the pie” rather than carving up zero-sum slices.
What is your favorite quote or motto?
It is a quote from Aristotle: “Excellence is a habit, not a single act.”
How would you describe a great day at work?
When I end the day feeling energized – and that usually happens when there’s been a great discussion, opportunity ideation or collaboration, or when the fruits of the team’s labor come to fruition.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received, and who gave it to you?
I’ve received a lot of great advice over the years. My stepdad told me (at least this is the gist of what I got out of it) back when I was in middle school and worrying about everything middle schoolers worry about, “Remember this struggle is temporary, and it will pass. And the future will be what you make it.” A corollary that has stuck with me is a quote by Peter Drucker: “Focus on opportunities, not problems.”
What’s the highlight of your career (so far)?
That is really a difficult question! I guess I would have to say it would be the just-over-a-year I spent in Hong Kong. Living abroad and learning new skills significantly enriched my life and impacted how I see the world and face challenges.
How have you changed over the course of your career?
I’ve learned about my own strengths and weaknesses and how to better leverage and manage them. I better understand the importance of connection with others. I’ve also learned what matters most to me – and that has changed over time. What opportunity looks like can change as your priorities shift.
